Ex-presidential candidate Peter Casey to enter general election race in Taoiseach's constituency today

Businessman Peter Casey is to nominate himself as a general election candidate in Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s constituency today.

While his real ambition is to win a seat in Donegal, Mr Casey told Independent.ie he wants people in Dublin West to register a protest vote against the Taoiseach.

“I want to give the people of Dublin West an opportunity to register their disappointment in Leo Varadkar. He’s been a disappointment to Dublin and Ireland. It’s time for Dublin West to send a message,” he said.

Candidates have until midday to lodge their nominations paper. Mr Casey has already submitted the necessary paperwork to the returning officer in Donegal.

He will be in Dublin today to ensure his name is on the ballot in the capital too. This is allowed under election rules, although he would only be able to take one Dáil seat even if he was successful in both constituencies.

Having been travelling the country in recent days as part of Fine Gael’s campaign, Mr Varadkar is back on home turf today and will also lodge his papers ahead of the deadline.

While Fine Gael are not fearful that Mr Casey could cause an electoral upset, they will be unhappy with the negative campaigning he will bring to the battle.

He gained notoriety during the 2018 presidential election after arguing that Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority. The ex-Dragon’s Den investor has also made controversial comments about immigration.

During this campaign he plans to heavily criticise Mr Varadkar over his initial support for swing-gate TD Maria Bailey, his record in health and plans to roll-out fibre broadband.

“Donegal is absolutely where my heart and passion is. I want to represent the people of Donegal in the 33rd Dáil but I want to give Dublin West an opportunity to register a protest,” he said.

Other candidates in Dublin West include former Labour leader Joan Burton, Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger and Fianna Fáil’s Jack Chambers.

If Mr Casey, who finished second in the 2018 presidential election with more than 340,000 first-preference votes, is to win a Dáil seat it is more likely to happen in Donegal.

His arrival on the ticket there will be a concern for Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, which hold three out of five seats in the constituency.

Sinn Féin has also targeted Donegal for a gain, having lost a seat there in 2016.

Donegal has a number of high-profile sitting TDs including Education Minister Joe McHugh, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty, the Leas Ceann Comhairle of the Dail Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher (FF), Fianna Fáil’s agriculture spokesman Charlie McConalogue and independent Thomas Pringle.

Online Editors