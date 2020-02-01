News Election 2020

Saturday 1 February 2020

Election 2020: Opposition quick to parody Fine Gael after social media video of ministers saying 'no' to Sinn Féin coalition

Fine Gael leader, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald, during the seven way RTE leaders debate at the National University of Ireland Galway (NUIG) campus in Galway, Ireland. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2020. See PA story IRISH Election. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Ryan Nugent

A social media video of Fine Gael ministers all saying "no" to the idea of a coalition with Sinn Féin has become a source of ridicule from opposition parties.

The video was posted by Fine Gael and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Twitter this morning.

"I will never go into government with Sinn Féin. I asked my team if they would and they answered unequivocally," Mr Varadkar tweeted, adding "Micheál Martin cannot say the same about his front bench".

The video comes on the back of an exchange between the Taoiseach and Mr Martin during a Virgin Media debate on Thursday night, where Mr Varadkar said a number of Fianna Fáil TD's would be open to a coalition with Sinn Féin.

Mr Martin has repeatedly insisted he would not go into coalition with Mary Lou McDonald's party.

After the video was posted opposition parties were quick to jump on it with their own versions.

The Labour party posed the question: "Will Fine Gael stop wasting public money, build homes and fix health?"

And the Social Democrats posted their own video, asking: "Will Fine Gael actually deliver on Sláintecare and affordable homes? We asked an average voter and they answered unequivocally."

Online Editors

