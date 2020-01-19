Disappointing poll is a 'motivator' for Fine Gael - Coveney

Tánaiste Simon Coveney appeared to see a silver lining in today’s Behaviour and Attitudes (B&A) poll for the Sunday Times, showing his party, Fine Gael, lagging 12 percentage points behind Fianna Fáil.

"I think this poll is going to act as a motivator for Fine Gael people and Fine Gael candidates right across the country," Mr Coveney told reporters on his way into Thomond Park, Limerick.

"Two weeks earlier the same polling agency had Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael both on 27pc, and for the last two years, Fine Gael has been in the high twenties,early thirties in terms of polls, so, of course we’re going to take note of this.

"I think its going to motivate people to work harder to sell out message; to listen to people, and to listen to voters, because clearly opinions are volatile, and we need to work hard, but there are three weeks left in this campaign."

Fine Gael has "a very strong and positive message to sell", he said.

"The country today is in an infinitely better place than it was eight or nine years ago. People are back to work, the economy is strong."

Speaking on his way into Croke Park the Taoiseach appears more worried about the prospect of a Fianna Fáil government than Fine Gael's low poll rating pic.twitter.com/4qmXB6TYvd — Hugh O'Connell (@oconnellhugh) January 19, 2020

However he acknowledged Fine Gael has "work to do in terms of public services, particularly around housing and healthcare".

"We know that and we are listening to people and their frustrations and their anger in relation to the pace of change in some of those areas."

The Cork TD also acknowledged the controversy surrounding Fine Gael’s handling of a proposed commemoration of the Royal Irish Constabulary "probably" contributed to his party’s poor performance in the B&A poll.

"This poll was taken before the election was called and there was a controversy around the RIC proposed commemoration. Clearly people were uncomfortable with that, and I think it’s important to acknowledge that and I think we did acknowledge it - we’ve put it off, responding to people’s concerns."

Labour leader Brendan Howlin (Niall Carson/PA)

Meanwhile, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said the results of the first opinion poll for General Election 2020 don’t reflect Fine Gael’s "missteps" in the first week of campaigning,

Mr Howlin highlighted that the poll was conducted between January 2 and 14 - the day before the general election was called - and may not reflect parties' first week of campaign.

When asked if he was surprised to see the surge of support for Fianna Fáil in the poll, he replied; "You have to be mindful of when this poll was taken. It was taken before the election was called, at the height of the debacle Fine Gael made of the Black and Tan issue.

“I don’t think there was a household in the country that wasn’t amazed by the view Fine Gael were taking on things.

"I think that has manifested itself on this particular poll."

Mr Howlin added that Fine Gael publishing a controversial Election 2020 video online in the first week of their campaign after a spate of violent incidents across the country was a "misstep" on the party's behalf.

Despite Labour falling to 4pc (-2) in the poll, Mr Howlin said he still has confidence in Labour as the party perform "far better" in "real elections".

"This is a poll that we have bounced up and down in. We were at 4pc [in the polls]before the local elections. We actually got a national figure of 6pc and 10pc in the constituencies that we contested," he said.

"In the most recent by-election again, in the four actual contested constituencies, our average actual vote was 14pc.

"In real elections, where we have candidates, and campaigns and a traditional vote, we do far better [than in polls]."

"There will be some constituencies we’re not contesting. The critical mass of our votes is a much narrower set of constituencies, and I’m very confident that we will be in double digits."

He said Labour have not ruled out going into government with Fine Gael, adding: "It would be an arrogance for a party of our size to start ruling out who should be in government. That would be a decision of the people."

