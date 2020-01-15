'Boxer' Moran quit because 'he could no longer work with Ross' in Alliance

Mr Moran made the remarks to colleagues in the Alliance in recent days as he plans to run for the Dáil as an Independent candidate and seek to be part of future governments.

"The perception that Ross was anti-rural did not help matters," said a source close to the Longford-Westmeath TD.

Mr Moran said: "I will be running as an Independent in the forthcoming election and I will be open to taking part in a future government."

The Independent Alliance, which entered government with Fine Gael four years ago, has effectively collapsed with Mr Moran's departure and the retirement of ministers Finian McGrath and John Halligan.

Mr McGrath said he was stepping down as a TD for Dublin Bay North after "careful consideration".

He described his decision as the right one for himself and his family.

Mr Halligan is expected to confirm he is stepping down as a TD in Waterford in the next 24 hours. However, Mr Ross, who is standing for re-election, appeared to confirm the news yesterday.

"I'm very, very sorry that Finian McGrath and John Halligan are not standing," he said.

"Come the polling day I think the Independents will be very strong."

An adviser later said Mr Ross had mis-spoke and the remarks had been an error. Mr Halligan did not respond to calls last night.

Meanwhile, the announcement of the General Election yesterday saw several high-profile Independent candidates enter the race, including former Fine Gael by-election candidate and Irish Road Haulage Association president Verona Murphy, who is running in Wexford.

Former Independent MEP and TD Marian Harkin announced plans to run for the Dáil in Sligo-Leitrim.

In Waterford, Independent councillor Matt Shanahan, who has campaigned for cardiac services in the constituency, declared he is also running.

Elsewhere, Senator Michael McDowell, a former tánaiste who was widely expected to run in Dublin Bay South, ruled out a Dáil bid, saying that he would seek re-election to the Seanad.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone, an Independent TD, said she wanted to return to government.

"I have achieved a number of things on the inside and would be happy to talk to anyone who wishes to speak with me," she said.

