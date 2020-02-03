Bitesize ballot: A guide to Tipperary hopefuls as parties set to pile support on candidates following death of Marese Skehan

Tipp for the top: Labour’s Alan Kelly came up with the General Election slogan: ‘Deliver MORE for Tipp’. Photo: Tom Burke

Following the death of Independent candidate Marese Skehan, the general election in Tipperary will be delayed.

The county is a five-seat constituency and had three Independents, one Fianna Fáil and one Labour Party TD in the last Dáil.

Fine Gael desperately wanted to win a seat but the party was becoming increasingly worried about defeat again.

Fine Gael conspired to lose two seats here in 2016, when the county was unified into one constituency.

Despite having enough votes to elect a TD, the party managed to win no seat.

Party HQ’s preferred candidate was Mary Newman Julian, but as the campaign went on, they felt Garret Ahern was better placed to challenge Independent Seamus Healy from his Clonmel base.

Independents Michael Lowry and Mattie McGrath and Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill were all vying to top the poll.

The Labour Party's Alan Kelly was expected to be elected too, but he had to guard his north county stronghold from Independent Joe Hannigan.

Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne was only going to come into the equation if his party was heading for 40 seats on the back of a major surge.

The party did not have hopes of taking the seat.

But the general election result in the rest of the country will now be known when Tipperary votes.

As a result, the outcome will be influenced.

Now the big party's will pile in the resources to support their candidates.