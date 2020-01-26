Bertie Ahern says Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin coalition will be a 'talking point' after election

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said he believes the possibility of a Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin coalition will be discussed after the general election.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has said he believes the possibility of a Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin coalition will be discussed after the general election.

Speaking at an economics conference in Kerry, Mr Ahern said voters will determine the make up of the next Dáil and suggested a coalition of the two parties will form part of the debate.

“People change their minds very rapidly in elections so we will wait until mid February, see what the numbers look like, and then see how the cards are played but I think it is an issue we will be talking about next month,” he said.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has firmly ruled out going into government with Sinn Féin as has Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Speaking on the campaign trail, Mr Varadkar said Sinn Féin TDs do not make the “key decisions” in the party. “It’s made by an Ard Comhairle and we don’t think that’s proper in a democratic society,” he said.

He also said he was concerned by Sinn Fein’s stance on seeking to abolish the special criminal court was a “step too far” for Fine Gael. Sinn Féin recently said they want to review the special criminal court system rather than abolish them.

Online Editors