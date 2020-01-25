Aontú makes legal threat to RTÉ over leaders debate

Aontú has issued a legal threat to RTÉ over the decision to exclude the party from a televised general election debate.

Aontú leader Peader Tóibín said he would consider going to the High Court to seek an injunction if he is not included in the party leaders debate due to be aired on Monday night.

“If their decision to exclude Aontú from the leaders debate on Monday night is not reversed that will force me to consider going to the High Court on Monday morning seeking our inclusion or the postponement of the debate to facilitate all leaders to participate in the debate at a later stage,” Mr Tóibín said.

“We are the only national party being excluded. We have received more votes than the Social Democrats in the by-elections, we are just one Dáil seat behind them, we received more votes than People Before Profit in the locals and the by-elections. We have 26 candidates running in the election. It is in the public interest that voters will here the policy platform of all parties,” he added.

The leaders of seven parties are due to take part in the debate which will be aired on the Claire Byrne Live.

The leaders included are Fine Gael's Leo Varadkar, Fianna Fáil's Micheál Martin, Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald, Labour's Brendan Howlin, Solidarity/People Before Profit's Richard Boyd Barrett, the Green's Eamon Ryan and Social Democrats Roísín Shortall.

Online Editors