Aontú leader Peadar Toibin withdraws injunction application over RTÉ leaders debate

Aontú party Peadar Toibin has withdrawn an application to the High Court for an injunction preventing tonight's planned political party leaders debate broadcast on RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live.

Lawyers acting for the Meath West TD told Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds on Monday afternoon that after some consideration the application was no longer going ahead.

The court was told that the time constraints involved in bringing such an application were among the reasons why the TD and party leader was not proceeding with his action.

Outside court, Mr Toibin said he was "disappointed" with RTÉ's decision to exclude a representative of his party from participating in the debate.

With the level of preparation of documents involved, there was not enough time to have the action heard in advance of the planed debate, he said.

It was "unfair" that Aontú cannot take part when other political groups with smaller or similar support were, he added.

He said that had been discussions about the debate with Aontú and RTÉ up until Tuesday of last week, adding that he had hoped those talks would have ended "amicably."

He added that he "radically disagreed" with RTÉ's criteria for inclusion on the show, and add that other options are being considered, including referring the issue to Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

Earlier on Monday, Louis Masterson Bl, instructed by solicitor Cormac O'Ceallaigh for Mr Toibin, told Ms Justice Reynolds that it was hoped to formally apply for the injunction against RTÉ during the course of the day.

Counsel said the proposed action was been brought arising out of Deputy Toibin's "exclusion from the debate" by the national broadcaster and the TD was going to look for an order preventing the planned debate, which the leaders of seven political parties are expected to participate, from being broadcast.

