€280,000 spent on VIP airport services in three years
More than €280,000 has been spent by two Government departments on VIP services at Irish airports over the past three years.
This included executive facilities for EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, and more than €30,000 in costs related to the visit of Pope Francis.
The vast bulk of the money was spent by the Department of Foreign Affairs, which provides VIP services for visiting heads of states, ministers, royals, dignitaries and senior diplomats.
The Department of the Taoiseach has paid for luxury services at Dublin Airport for Enda Kenny, Leo Varadkar, Mr Hogan and Mr Ahern, according to records obtained under Freedom of Information.
VIP facilities for Mr Hogan cost €1,003 for five flights that took place between 2017 and 2019. Asked why these services were used by the EU Commissioner, given his €270,000 annual salary, a spokesman said the arrangements were a matter for the Department of the Taoiseach. Records previously released by the Department have said that this was part of a "standing arrangement" with the Dublin Airport Authority.
Mr Ahern has also made use of the VIP facilities for four flights that took place in July and September of last year.
Each time he used the "platinum service" at Dublin Airport, the Department of the Taoiseach paid a bill of €225 per flight.
Mr Ahern is only allowed to use the VIP facilities because of a decision made by Leo Varadkar in October 2017 to reintroduce such perks for former Taoisigh.
They had been scrapped by his predecessor Mr Kenny but Mr Ahern has been the only ex-Taoiseach to avail of the new arrangement so far.
In a statement on the VIP bills, the department said: "For the entry and departure of high-level visitors and representatives, it is standard practice internationally to provide enhanced passenger services at the airport.
"This is a matter of courtesy and also to facilitate a secure and prompt entry and exit from the airport."
