€280,000 spent on VIP airport services in three years

More than €280,000 has been spent by two Government departments on VIP services at Irish airports over the past three years.

This included executive facilities for EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, and more than €30,000 in costs related to the visit of Pope Francis.

The vast bulk of the money was spent by the Department of Foreign Affairs, which provides VIP services for visiting heads of states, ministers, royals, dignitaries and senior diplomats.

The Department of the Taoiseach has paid for luxury services at Dublin Airport for Enda Kenny, Leo Varadkar, Mr Hogan and Mr Ahern, according to records obtained under Freedom of Information.

