Eldest son Mark O'Sullivan was shot multiple times by his father and younger brother during Kanturk family tragedy

A young man killed in his bedroom by his father and younger brother during a bitter family inheritance dispute was shot multiple times.

While full ballistic tests are still awaited, it is understood multiple shots were fired in the Assolas farmhouse outside Kanturk where Mark was later found dead.

Gardaí fear the triple tragedy in north Cork last Monday which claimed the lives of Mark O'Sullivan (25), his father Tadhg O'Sullivan (59) and his younger brother, Diarmuid O'Sullivan (23) was a murder-double suicide.

It is also feared that Tadhg and Diarmuid had deliberately planned to confront Mark where he was unable to flee - entering his bedroom before 6.40am.

A personal note later recovered from the body of Diarmuid outlined at length his anguish at the inheritance dispute and the toll it had taken on him and their family.

It is believed the lengthy note was written several hours before the triple shooting, indicating that the attack was fully premeditated.

The triple shooting followed escalating tensions within the family after details emerged two weeks ago of a proposed will which was seen to favour Mark with a farm inheritance.

Diarmuid was said to be deeply upset over the proposed terms of the will.

Tadhg was apparently very annoyed at the treatment of his younger son and the failure to reach a compromise over the inheritance.

The final of the three post mortem examinations was completed at Cork University Hospital (CUH) yesterday by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Gardaí said they are withholding the results of the post mortem examinations for operational reasons.

While detectives are treating the matter as a criminal investigation, they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Both Tadhg and Diarmuid died from single gunshot wounds inflicted at close range.

Sources meanwhile indicated Mark sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Gardaí recovered a total of three legally held weapons at the property and surrounding fields last Monday - a shotgun and two rifles.

It is not believed that the shotgun was discharged.

The two rifles were recovered from beside the bodies of Tadhg and Diarmuid in a field 600 metres from the farmhouse known as 'The Fort'

due to its proximity to an old fairy ring.

All three weapons have now been sent to Dublin for analysis by ballistic experts.

Gardaí hope that the ballistic analysis will assist them with piecing together the precise sequence of tragic events last Monday morning.

A full forensic analysis of the farmhouse and surrounding scene has been completed by Garda Technical Bureau officers.

Mark had been away from the property at Assolas, between Kanturk and Castlemagner, for several days as he brought his mother, Ann (60), to a medical appointment in Dublin.

The 60 year old, a respected nurse based in nearby Mallow, has been battling serious health issues over recent times.

She is now being comforted by relatives and friends. Clergy from both Kanturk and Castlemagner have visited the heartbroken mother.

Legal documentation found in the farmhouse as well as a detailed personal note recovered beside Diarmuid's body added further weight to the Garda theory that the tragedy was linked to a bitter row about the inheritance of a 115 acre local holding.

The note outlined in detail Diarmuid's upset at the inheritance dispute and the personal toll it had taken on him.

It runs to more than a dozen pages and, sources indicated, was left for the attention of his mother.

All three bodies are expected to be shortly released back to the grieving family.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalised though they are expected to be strictly private at the request of the family.

