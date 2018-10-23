An elderly woman has lost her life after she crashed into a tree.

Elderly woman (91) dies after she crashes in supermarket car-park

The incident occurred in the car-park of a supermarket on Trinity Street, Wexford at approximately 1.50pm yesterday afternoon.

The driver, aged 91, was seriously injured when the car she was driving hit a tree.

Gardaí confirm the woman was rushed to Wexford General Hospital where she later passed away.

She was the sole occupant of the car.

Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

