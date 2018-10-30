Elderly woman (90s) 'left traumatised' after three masked men ransack her home

An elderly woman in her 90s has been left traumatised after masked men ransacked her home and made of with a sum of money in Co Down.

Detectives are investigating after reports of a burglary and an attempted burglary at two addresses in Loughbrickland.

The PSNI received a report shortly after 7.40pm on Monday of an attempted burglary in Woodside Park where a number of men were disturbed by the occupant.

When challenged, one of the suspects threatened him. He was described as being 6ft tall, of medium build and wore a peak cap and grey top, and wore a scarf to cover his face. All the suspects then fled in a silver-coloured saloon vehicle.

A short time later, just before 8pm, police received a further report that when a female occupant of a house in the Woodvale area answered the door at around 7.15pm three masked men pushed past her.

One of the suspects stayed with the woman, who is aged in her 90s, while the other two men ransacked rooms in the house. The suspects fled with a sum of money.

Superintendent Wendy Middleton said "While the woman was not physically injured, she was left traumatised by what must have been a terrifying ordeal for her in her own home, a place where she deserves to feel safe.

"The suspects are described as being of slim build, tall and are reported to have worn dark clothing with scarves and hats covering their faces.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we believe that both reports in Woodside Park and Woodvale may be linked at this time.

“I want to make a number of appeals today. Were you in the Woodvale area or Woodside Park areas last night, particularly between 7pm and 8pm?

"Did you see a number of males acting suspiciously, or any strange vehicles in the area, in particular a silver-coloured, saloon vehicle?

“I would appeal to anyone who has information about either of these incidents, and which they believe may assist our investigation, to get in touch with detectives in Lurgan on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference numbers 1154 of 29/10/18 or 1123 29/10/18."

