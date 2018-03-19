Elderly woman (80s) found dead on church grounds
An elderly woman has been found dead on the grounds of a church in Co Louth.
The woman, who was in her 80s, was found at a church in Blackrock at around 7.20am this morning and emergency services attended the scene.
Gardaí investigating her death say it is not being treated as suspicious "at this stage".
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her body will be brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for a post mortem tomorrow.
The scene is currently being examined.
