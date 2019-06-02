AN elderly woman has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after crashing into a wall in north Dublin.

Elderly woman (70s) in serious condition after crash in Howth

The woman, who is in her late 70s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital following the accident on Windgate Road in Howth.

Gardai say the woman was driving the car and was the sole occupant at the time of the crash, which took place at around 3.20pm this afternoon.

"She has been removed to Beaumont Hospital where her injuries are described as serious," a spokeswoman said.

The road is currently closed and investigations are ongoing.

