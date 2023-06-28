Elderly residents say sad goodbye as nursing home closes after 40 years

There were heart-breaking scenes as elderly residents who must leave a nursing home closing after 40 years said goodbye to staff.

The residents of St Anne’s Nursing Home, in Charlestown, in Co Mayo, have had to move to another nursing home in the county.

Upset staff were seen saying an emotional farewell to the much loved residents with whom they had a deep bond.

Director of nursing, Karen Dewsall, said today the inadequate funding they received under the Fair Deal scheme meant the home was no longer financially viable and there was no choice but to close.

She said there is a chronic shortfall in the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) fees for the Fair Deal scheme.

“As a result of this, here at St Anne’s Nursing Home in Charlestown, Co Mayo, we have sadly been forced to close and have been helping our beloved residents to find new homes.”

The home has been run by Kathleen Smyth for four decades.

Ms Dewsall said 18 residents have already gone and two more will leave for another nursing home today.

“Rising costs, including oil and fuel have increased. We have been fire fighting for over a year and we took the decision to close because there is no way we could financially carry on.”

The home was getting around €900 a week for its 25 residents but the nearby HSE-run home was getting €700 more under Fair Deal.

“If we had got even half of that €700 more the HSE-run home is getting we would not be in this position.”

The owners had appealed to the NTPF for more funding.

Residents are being dispersed to other nursing homes within a six mile radius.

“It is a heartbreaking time,” she said. The 39 staff in the nursing home are also losing their jobs.

She said if there had been some rescue package they would have kept going. “There are rescue packages for the banks but not for our older population.”

The home is likely shut permanently next week.

A PwC report commissioned by Nursing Homes Ireland found that 31 nursing homes and 915 resident beds have closed in the past three years.

The report also found that nursing home operational costs for care per resident have increased by 36pc and new bed development costs have increased by more than 45pc per bed since 2017.

Tadhg Daly of Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) said: “The situation for nursing homes is extremely serious and we are gravely concerned about the future viability of the sector.

"Unless action is taken now, further nursing home closures will take place. More residents will lose their homes, causing great upset and trauma. Staff will lose their jobs and communities vital services.

“The Government urgently need to provide the necessary funding to the National Treatment Purchase Fund to stem the tide of closures and bring fees payable in line with the reality of nursing home care costs. It must also focus on bringing into effect a Fair Deal pricing mechanism that reflects the reality of residents’ care needs. This is an entirely fair and reasonable ask, but has never come into being.”