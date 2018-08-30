Elderly residents living in a gated housing facility in the capital have been left living in fear of their lives after three shocking aggravated burglaries in just four days.

Elderly residents living in a gated housing facility in the capital have been left living in fear of their lives after three shocking aggravated burglaries in just four days.

Elderly residents living in fear after spate of aggravated burglaries in gated community

The Herald can reveal that in the latest outrage an 87-year-old man was awoken in his bed and then bound with cable ties.

He was then threatened at knife point as two thugs ransacked his property and escaped with a significant sum of cash.

The shocking episode happened shortly after midnight yesterday at a gated estate on Ballygall Road East, Glasnevin.

The intruders escaped through the pensioner’s bedroom window but it is unclear how they gained entry.

Officers believe that minutes before the aggravated burglary of the vulnerable OAP, the two man armed gang targeted a 65-year-old man in the same facility.

He was also threatened with knives before being tied up after the thugs forced their way into his home threatening him and demanding money.

It is understood that he remained tied up for up to three hours before he managed to raise the alarm.

All that was taken from this man were prescription pills and a small amount of cash.

The same vicious crew is suspected of being responsible for another aggravated burglary in the complex at around 9.30pm on Friday when a 69-year-old resident suffered fractured ribs when he was attacked by a man wielding a knife.

“He answered a knock on the door, was confronted by a lone male armed with a knife, who punched and kicked him black and blue. It is suspected he broke his ribs and caused other serious damage to his legs and arms,” a source told the Herald.

In that case the brute fled with more than €1,000 worth of electronic equipment owned by the unfortunate victim.

All three robberies are being investigated by Santry gardai and no arrests have yet been made.

Sources say that officers believe the robberies are linked but gardai have not yet issued a description of the attackers.

“This is a new low among how many lows. A gentleman in his bed asleep – 87 years old – in what is meant to be a safe, gated community – and he is robbed of all the money he has,” a senior source said last night.

After being threatened at knifepoint and then tied up, it is understood that the OAP freed himself and contacted emergency services within minutes of his ordeal.

The shocking attacks on the vulnerable men occurred at a gated estate on Ballygall Road East which is run by Fold Ireland, a housing association specialising in accommodation for elderly people.

Fold Ireland redeveloped the site in recent years to deliver 50 homes and a community hub on the site which used to contain a number of older bedsits.

Gardai and members of the Garda Technical Bureau could be seen at the small manicured estate yesterday carrying out enquiries and gathering evidence.

A number of items were removed from the scene in evidence bags for further forensic analysis.

One resident who wished to remain anonymous told the Herald that locals were aware of some strangers in the area trying to break into homes at the site.

“We heard that these guys were going around trying doors and windows to see if they were open,” he said.

“If they were open they went in, or if someone answered the door they were pushed into the flat and robbed.”

Fold Ireland’s website says it provides apartments and houses for older people and families.

In addition, the association provides supported housing with 24-hour care for frail and older people.

“Fold Ireland enhances the quality of life for many people in the community by providing a unique combination of accommodation and associated service options,” it says.

Online Editors