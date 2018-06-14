Elderly man killed, woman seriously injured in single-vehicle car crash
An elderly man was killed and an elderly woman seriously injured in a single vehicle car crash this morning.
Gardaí in Mayfield, Cork are investigating the collision that occurred on the Ballyhooley Road at the junction with Gordon's Hill.
The incident occurred at 8.15am this morning.
Gardaí report the car to have struck a gate post. The female driver, a woman in her late seventies, was rushed to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.
The male passenger, a man in his late seventies, was fatally injured and his body remains at the scene.
The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene.
Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 01 - 4558510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
