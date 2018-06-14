Elderly man killed, woman seriously injured in single-vehicle car crash

Gardaí in Mayfield, Cork are investigating the collision that occurred on the Ballyhooley Road at the junction with Gordon's Hill.

Gardaí report the car to have struck a gate post. The female driver, a woman in her late seventies, was rushed to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

The incident occurred at 8.15am this morning.

The male passenger, a man in his late seventies, was fatally injured and his body remains at the scene.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene.