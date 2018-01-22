Elderly man killed in crash involving two cars and a truck
An elderly man has died in a collision involving two cars and a truck.
A man in his 80s, who was the sole occupant of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which occurred on the N25 Midleton to Castlemartyr Road at approximately 10.45am on Monday morning.
A man and a woman who were in the other were rushed to Cork University Hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The truck driver was not injured in the incident.
Diversions are in place to facilitate a Garda Forensic Collision Investigation.
Garda are appealing for witnesses to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021-4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.
