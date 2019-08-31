Elderly man dies in house fire in Waterford overnight

A FIRE which claimed the life of an elderly man in Waterford is being treated as a tragic accident.

The man, who is understood to be in his 80s, died after a blaze at his home at Ballytruckle Court in Waterford.

Neighbours spotted the blaze shortly after 4.30am and raised the alarm.

Gardaí and units of Waterford Fire Brigade were at the scene within minutes.

While units fought to extinguish the blaze, other personnel equipped with breathing apparatus entered the premises.

The body of a man was discovered and successfully brought outside.

Emergency medical attention was given to the man at the scene but he was pronounced dead before he could be transferred to University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a full post mortem examination is now scheduled to be conducted.

However, the death is being treated as accidental.

A Garda source indicated that there was absolutely nothing to indicate suspicious circumstances.

One theory is that the man may have died from smoke inhalation after being unaware of the fire accidentally igniting.

A full investigation into the precise cause of the tragic fire will be conducted and a file prepared for a Waterford Coroner inquest next year.

The elderly man was the only occupant of the property.

Online Editors