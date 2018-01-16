Elderly man dies in hospital after he was struck by car
An elderly man has died two days after he was struck by a vehicle in a serious traffic incident in Co Mayo.
Gardaí in Claremorris are investigating the serious collision that occurred on the old N5, 2km from Charlestown on Saturday evening.
The man, aged in his late 80s, was struck by the vehicle at around 6.45pm as he walked on the old N5, approximately 2km from Charlestown.
He was then taken by ambulance to University Hospital Mayo for treatment.
The occupants of the car sustained no physical injuries.
Gardaí confirmed the injured pedestrian passed away yesterday, Monday, January 15 in Mayo University Hospital.
Investigations are ongoing and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Claremorris Garda Station 094 - 9372080 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
