Elderly man dies in Cork house fire

An elderly man has died in a Cork house fire.

The blaze, in a property off the Rathcooney Road in Ballyvolane, was detected when locals noticed smoke coming from the property on Thursday afternoon.

Cork fire brigade were alerted and the blaze was extinguished within a few minutes.

The body of the householder was later located in the property.

The man, who is aged in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A forensic examination of the scene will be conducted to determine the cause of the blaze.

The fire is being treated as accidental.

