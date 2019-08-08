Elderly man dies and teenage boy (15) injured in Co Louth road crash

An elderly man has died and a 15-year-old boy has been injured following a road crash in Dundalk, Co Louth

The man was killed after a car and a van collided on the N52 road at around 3pm.

Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his 70s died in the crash.

The 15-year-old was taken by ambulance to our lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

It is believed they were both passengers in the car. His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

The alarm was raised shortly after 3pm.

A Garda spokesperson said: "Shortly after 3pm Gardaí, Ambulance Services and local Fire Services attended at the scene of a serious collision involving a car and a van on the R178 Carrickmacross Road. The driver of the car (male 70s) was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later, his passenger (male mid-teens) was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are also appealing to those with dash cam footage to make it available to investigators."

The driver of the van, a man in his 40s, was taken by air ambulance to Tallaght Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardai in Ardee are investigating and local diversions are in place.

Online Editors