An elderly man has died after the car he was driving collided with a ditch in Cork.

Elderly man dies after car he was driving collided with ditch in Cork

The man, who is in his 70s, suffered fatal injuries in the accident which occurred outside Newmarket in north Cork shortly after midnight.

The accident occurred at Taur around 12.18am.

It appears that the vehicle lost control and collided with a ditch.

No other vehicle was involved.

A passing motorist raised the alarm and the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The man's remains have been transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where a full post mortem examination will be conducted by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

The pensioner is understood to be from the north Cork area.

Gardaí have closed the road pending a full examination of the accident scene.

They are now appealing for anyone who may have information, particularly any road users who may have travelled through the area between 12:10am and 12:30am, to contact them at Mallow Garda Station on (022) 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111.

Online Editors