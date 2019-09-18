Gardaí have arrested an elderly man after a man in his sixties was shot dead.

Gardaí have arrested an elderly man after a man in his sixties was shot dead.

Elderly man arrested after man in his sixties is shot dead

The incident occurred at approximately 11.55pm last night in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo.

The man, aged in his eighties, was arrested by gardaí shortly after the incident.

It is understood the incident occurred outside a property in the Aghamore area.

Gardaí are now at the scene of the fatal shooting and have preserved the area for technical examintion.

The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The arrested man is being held at Castlebar Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More to follow

Online Editors