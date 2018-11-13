Elderly man and dog found dead following house fire

A man and a dog have died following a fire at a house in south Dublin.

A man and a dog have died following a fire at a house in south Dublin.

Gardaí and crews from Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene on Merrion Road, near Booterstown at around 3pm this afternoon.

The body of a man, who gardai believe was in his late 60s or early 70s, was discovered, along with the remains of a dog.

A garda spokesman said the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

"Unfortunately, following the earlier domestic fire on Merrion Road and search of the building, the remains of a male has been found, along with a dog," Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed.

"Three crews from Donnybrook and HQ fought the fire. The first call was at approximately 3.10pm."

Online Editors