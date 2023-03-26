Elderly man accused of raping boys over decades now shares squalid house with young married couple

The elderly man accused of the sexual abuse and rape of several boys spanning decades as a senior member of St John Ambulance (SJA) is living in squalor at his home in Dublin’s south city.

When the Sunday Independent called to the house last week, a female foreign national living with him at his property invited us inside. The invitation was extended after the man, aged in his late 80s, declined to come to the front door.

Once inside the house, the squalor was evident. Bags of rubbish were strewn around, and a strong odour of decay was present throughout. The top section of the sitting-room window was covered with black bags to keep out the light.

‘I just hope there isn’t a child living in that house’

The former SJA senior volunteer, attached to the Old Kilmainham division, was sitting in a back room with a blanket covering his legs. He confirmed his name when asked. The man is aged 89 and cannot be named here for legal reasons.

Less than a fortnight ago, a major independent review into the handling of past complaints of sex abuse by SJA, led by Dr Geoffrey Shannon, was published.

The alleged perpetrator of abuse was not named in the report — but the man visited by this newspaper last week is understood to be the person named in the report, accused by more than a dozen men of sustained sexual abuse.

Asked several times if he had read Dr Shannon’s report, which also examined the adequacy of current protection arrangements for children and vulnerable adults, the former paramedic volunteer responded that he had not.

Asked if he had any response to the men who have accused him of rape and sexual assault, or if he felt he owed them an apology, the elderly man insisted: “I have nothing to say, I have absolutely nothing to say.”

It is understood a married couple live at the house with the man and have been there for a number of years.

Allegations of child sexual abuse made against the former senior officer have been deemed “founded” in recent years, following an investigation by Tusla, the child and family agency.

Mick Finnegan (40), who first reported allegations of sexual abuse against the man to gardaí and the organisation more than 20 years ago, has “terrible” memories of being abused in the man’s home as a child.

“I think it’s upsetting to know he is still living there, and that he has a couple living with him. I’ve mentioned to Tusla on several occasions in the past that I wasn’t sure if a child was living there — and that they should at very least go and check. I said it again to them when the findings of the report were published,” he said.

“I just hope there isn’t a child living in that house.

‘My heart was beating so fast in my chest but I couldn’t move, I was too afraid of him’

"When I was a child, I was always terrified of going in there alone. Particularly as the sexual abuse progressed the longer I stayed in St John Ambulance.”

Another abuse survivor, Paul Mulholland (46), a married father-of-four, previously lived at the house with his alleged abuser. He moved in during his late teens after joining SJA aged 15 and called it his home into his 20s, following a sustained period of grooming.

Mr Mulholland, originally from Dublin but now living in Cavan with his family, recalls how the now-elderly man preyed upon his innocence from the moment he met him. He remembers very well the first time he realised his abuser was targeting others — and how this was the catalyst for eventually escaping from him.

“One night in 2000, I was lying in his bed watching TV when the front doorbell rang. A short time later he came into his bedroom panicking. He said to me the police were downstairs and that ‘the f*****g bastard Mick Finnegan has told them that I raped him and abused him’.

“I was shocked to think that firstly he had abused somebody else, but more so by the fact that he was shocked that someone had reported him.

“He was getting changed into some different clothes. I lay there frozen, shaken up but afraid. I wanted so much to have the courage to walk down the stairs and say: ‘Yes, this must be a true accusation because he has been doing it to me for years too.’ But I couldn’t.

“My heart was beating so fast in my chest but I couldn’t move, I was too afraid of him,” he recalled.

“When he left I cried, because I thought: ‘Yes, at last he has been caught and that’s the end of this abuse for me.’ But though he was in the garda station being questioned, he was still sending me text messages saying he was innocent. I couldn’t believe him, not one bit.

“A few hours later he came home. He was so mad and annoyed, saying ‘after everything he had done for Mick’ how could he say such a thing about him.”

Mr Mulholland recalls that after his accused abuser was quizzed by gardaí over alleged abuse of Mr Finnegan, he got rid of his double bed and replaced them with bunk beds.

‘The abuse and mental torture destroyed my childhood and ruined my life’

“His idea would be that if the gardaí were to search his home there would be no double bed, so that would make Mick out to be a liar and discredit his story.

“I was also told that if I was questioned to say there never was a double bed, and that the bunk beds had been there for years. This made me sure he was guilty,” he added.

“After the bunk beds were installed, the abuse faded more and more — because he couldn’t lie beside me.”

At this stage, Mr Mullholland had begun dating the woman who would later become his wife. He eventually found the strength to move out of the former SJA volunteer’s home and start his own life. But the abuse he suffered has taken its toll.

“The abuse and mental torture… he destroyed my childhood and ruined my adolescent years. These are the years and experiences that I will never get back.

"I will never get to recover my youth. I have never been able to live the life that most people have lived. He had me under a spell and wouldn’t allow me mix with other people. I never got to go out with friends — because I never had any, he wouldn’t allow it. I still to this day find myself socially inept, because this part of my life is missing.”

Years later, the Dubliner went to gardaí and reported the abuse. An investigation was launched — but, as was the case with Mr Finnegan’s investigation, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) ruled there was insufficient evidence.

However, the 89 year old remains under garda investigation in relation to complaints made by other men.

The Sunday Independent also understands that the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) is now “examining Dr Geoffrey Shannon’s report in detail”, as gardaí continue to pursue criminal charges against the alleged perpetrator of abuse.