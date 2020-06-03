Elderly farmer dies after tragic quad bike accident in Cork

AN ELDERLY man has died after suffering multiple injuries in a quad bike accident in Cork.

The accident occurred shortly after 10am (Wednesday) at Coolanore outside Bantry where the 72 year old was operating the quad on a farm.

It is understood the man was going to check on livestock when the accident occurred.

Emergency services raced to the scene when the alarm was raised but, despite desperate efforts to help the pensioner, he was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transferred to Bantry General Hospital (BGH).

The man's body will later be brought to hospital for a full post mortem examination.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

As is routine in such cases, the Health & Safety Authority (HSA) have been notified.

A file will now be prepared for the Cork Coroner's Office.

It is the fourth farm-related tragedy in Cork in the space of just five months.

In May, farmer John Reynolds (74) was killed after being attacked from behind by a bull and left severely gored.

The accident occurred on a farm outside Ballinhassig.

In April, grandfather Paddy Curtin (64) suffered fatal injuries on April 2 when he was similarly attacked by a bull as he was feeding animals.

The fatal goring occurred on a property outside Charleville.

Last January, another farmer died when the heavy door of a trailer struck him on the head as he was working.

The man, who was in his 60s, died before he could be rushed to hospital.

HSA figures revealed that, on average, a person dies in an accident on an Irish farm every 20 days.

Farming remains the most dangerous workplace in Ireland in terms of overall fatal accidents.

In 2019, a total of 18 people in farm accidents - the majority involving people aged 55 years.

The majority of fatal farm accidents involve incidents with livestock, accidents with machinery and falls.

Online Editors