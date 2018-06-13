A local Limerick community is “in shock” after two people were killed this morning in a “sudden and appalling” collision on the main Limerick to Tipperary Road.

A local Limerick community is “in shock” after two people were killed this morning in a “sudden and appalling” collision on the main Limerick to Tipperary Road.

Elderly couple killed in 'sudden and appalling' collision between lorry and car in Limerick

According to Gardaí, the collision took place between a lorry and a car on a straight stretch of the N24 at Gortnadromin near the village of Dromkeen.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 11am, and the occupants of the car - a man in his 80s and woman in her 70s - were both pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, has been taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick, but his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Local Councillor Gerald Mitchell said the accident “is a terribly sad misfortune and a huge shock to the community”. “No one expects things like this to happen, so when they do it’s always incredibly tragic. My sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of those involved, I can only imagine the pain they are going through,” Cllr Mitchell told Independent.ie.

Local councillor Eddie Ryan said the two killed are understood to have been “an elderly English couple” that were on holidays at the time. “It’s truly tragic; I understand the car was completely under the lorry, just a terrible accident.”

Gardaí said the crash site is still closed to traffic and local diversions are in place. The scene is being examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local Divisional scene of crime officers. Cllr Mitchell said he is urging drivers in the area to be extra vigilant and “take extreme caution” when driving on the N24 in the future.

“It’s a very busy road and a number of accidents have taken place here. Drivers should be extra careful in the area because it would be terrible for something like this to happen again.”

Gardaí in Bruff are appealing for witnesses of the collision and are asking anyone with information to contact the Gardai in Bruff 061-382940 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800666111.

The investigation is ongoing.

Online Editors