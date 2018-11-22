Elderly couple die in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Kilkenny home

Gardai are investigating after the bodies of an elderly couple were discovered at their home in Co Kilkenny.

The man (83) and woman (79) were discovered yesterday evening by a family member in their home on the outskirts of the city.

Gardai attended the scene and the couple were both pronounced dead a short time later. It’s understood they may have been in the house for a number of days.

The cause of the couple’s deaths has not been established, but it is understood that carbon monoxide poisoning may be the cause.

Gardaí remain at the scene at Kilderry on the Johnswell Road and the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation in the case.

Their remains are expected to be removed to Waterford Regional Hospital later today.

The State Pathologist has been informed of the deaths.

Online Editors