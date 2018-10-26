Elderly couple (70s) locked in their room in 'terrifying' robbery

An elderly man remains in hospital tonight following a terrifying ordeal in which he and his wife were locked in their bedrooms overnight after their home was burgled.

The couple, aged in their 70s, were confronted by two men at their home in Drumconrath, Navan, Co Meath, around 10:15pm on Thursday night.

The man was assaulted and he and his wife were locked in their bedroom before the culprits made off with their mobile phones, a sum of cash and jewellery.

The man managed to break down the door and alert a neighbour around 7am this morning.

The couple was then taken to hospital where the woman was discharged a short time later. The man remains in hospital for observation.

A garda spokesman said no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

