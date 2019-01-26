Elderly couple (70s) killed after car crashes into roadside bog

Two elderly people have died after their car crashed into a flooded bog in Co Monaghan.

The man and woman, who are both in their 70s and locals from the area, were killed in a single car crash near the Monaghan and Armagh border at Killyneill Cross shortly before 6pm yesterday.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene after learning that a car travelling on the route had left the road and ended up in a nearby bog.

It is believed their car had become submerged in water.

The two people, who were the only occupants of the car, were removed and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The local coroner Dr Watters attended the scene and both bodies were removed to the mortuary at Monaghan Hospital later last night.

Garda forensic collision investigators will examine the scene this morning. The R213 road was closed and local diversions were also put in place.

Monaghan politician Paudge Connolly told the Irish Independent that the entire community is numb with grief.

"Everyone in our tight-knit community is in a total state of shock," he said.

"At first we heard there was an accident and then we learned that there were two fatalities.

"It's been a very upsetting day and my sympathies and prayers are with their families.

"Although their identities are not commonly known, I'm sure that they were well known if they're from the area."

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Monaghan on 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

This latest tragedy is the fifth death on Irish roads this week.

On Thursday evening, a male pedestrian in his 40s died after he was struck by a 4x4 vehicle on Dublin Road, Monasterevin.

Earlier in the day, Dublin woman Jackie Griffin was killed in a collision on the M50.

And after 9am on the same day, a female passenger in her 80s died after the car she was travelling in was involved in a serious collision in Loughrea, Co Galway.

Last Sunday night, a 60-year-old male was involved in a serious road collision with a truck in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

Last year saw a decrease in road deaths with 150 fatalities compared with 156 during 2017.

Irish Independent