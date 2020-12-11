Eirgrid warn of possible power outages with demand hitting highest levels ever as two Midlands plants close

The ESB Lough Ree power station in Lanesborough is set to close next week.

Eirgrid have said the risk of power outages are a possibility in the coming months as the demand on the power supply soared to new levels this week.

The all-time record demand for power dating back to 2010 has been broken twice in the last week, Eirgrid has stated, confirming an Amber Alert was issued Wednesday evening.

“An Amber Alert is issued when a single event would give rise to a reasonable possibility of failure to meet the power system demand,” an Eirgrid spokesperson confirmed.

Technical failures at Moneypoint and Whitegate power stations were partly responsible for the alert, Eirgrid explained.

The company, which is in charge of the national power grid, has said December is when peak electricity demand occurs within the State.

In a statement, Eirgrid have confirmed that if high generator forced outage rates that were experienced in the past year continue over the winter period, “there is a risk of further System Alerts” and possible outages.

Eirgrid confirmed the closure of two peat-burning plants in the Midlands is factored into their prognosis of possible power supply issues in the coming months.

A drop in wind-generated power, as occurred before Wednesday’s Amber Alert, could result in further strain being put on an already overworked system.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, some generators have not had maintenance outages in the summer months as is usual and as a consequence, “there are outages of large generator units extending into December and also in January.

“Typically there would not be any outages of large generators in these months due to the higher load levels,” Eirgrid said.

There will also be outages at some power stations continuing into early 2021 due to “unavailability of specialist resources and materials from overseas.”

West Offaly Power Station at Shannonbridge will close today and Lough Ree station in Lanesborough will follow suit next week.

There have been calls from opposition TDs to repurpose both peat-burning power stations, with Labour leader Alan Kelly saying alternative uses for the two closing stations “must be found”.

“We all recognise the climate impact of burning peat, but the rapid winddown of the power plants will have a devastating impact on the communities that rely on the economic and social contribution of the stations. The closure of Shannonbridge today, and Lanesboro next week without any clear plan for the future is deeply concerning.

“With a rapid closure now in progress, the government must look at alternative uses for these large facilities. These are public facilities through our ownership of the ESB. Options such as transferring ownership to local authorities, or tendering for alternative uses must be examined.

"It would be a huge waste of the infrastructure to be totally abandoned and decommissioned so quickly and deeply damaging to their communities. We know the impact of de-industrialisation had on the rust belt in the US and former mining communities in the north of England. We cannot abandon communities,” Deputy Kelly said.

