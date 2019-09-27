Eirgrid plans €2bn funding to reach 95pc renewable power

The country's electricity system is being beefed up to the point where it will be able to operate with 95pc renewable power within 10 years.

The Climate Action Plan says 70pc of electricity must come from renewables by 2030 but Eirgrid is planning extra capacity to allow for more ambitious targets.

The company says it will need to invest €2bn over the next five years to make the adjustments so that it can manage power from onshore and offshore wind as well as solar and other clean energy sources from both home and abroad.

Renewables provide about a third of Ireland's electricity, with gas providing around half and some coal still in the mix, although as EirGrid was making its announcements yesterday, wind was meeting around half the demand, peaking at 57.5pc.

Mark Foley, the company's chief executive, said the challenge of transforming the electricity system was "significant but necessary".

Irish Independent