Eir customers hit by broadband outage

Eir customers across the country are currently without broadband due to a widespread outage.

Customers throughout the country have been tweeting Eir’s customer care handle @eircare reporting problems with the service.

The company has acknowledged the issue describing it as a DNS (Domain Name System) outage.

"We are fully aware of the current internet issue (DNS outage) and our higher officials are investigating on this matter,” a generic response to numerous customers asking for information on the problem read.

The company added that there is currently no time frame for the return of the service and that it is sorry for any inconvenience caused.

In a recently released statement on Twitter, Eir said that its engineers are "working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."

Some @eir customers may be facing issues connecting to the network this evening. We apologise for this inconvenience. Our engineers are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. — eir (@eir) October 13, 2018

Independent.ie has contacted Eir for comment on this issue but has yet to receive a reply.

Online Editors