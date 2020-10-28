| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Eilish O’Regan: Focus on Covid obscures worrying trends in other areas of healthcare

A woman walks past a mural at Burrow Beach in Sutton, Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos Expand

Close

A woman walks past a mural at Burrow Beach in Sutton, Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A woman walks past a mural at Burrow Beach in Sutton, Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

A woman walks past a mural at Burrow Beach in Sutton, Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 is fluctuating – but it has more than doubled since the beginning of the month, and admissions to intensive care also rose.

But there is a wider worrying picture around activity in our hospitals that is being missed.

Behind the daily statistics around the second wave of the virus is a return to a concerning reduction in the number of people, with potentially serious non Covid-19 conditions, attending emergency departments again.