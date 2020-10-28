Eilish O’Regan: Focus on Covid obscures worrying trends in other areas of healthcare

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 is fluctuating – but it has more than doubled since the beginning of the month, and admissions to intensive care also rose.

But there is a wider worrying picture around activity in our hospitals that is being missed.

Behind the daily statistics around the second wave of the virus is a return to a concerning reduction in the number of people, with potentially serious non Covid-19 conditions, attending emergency departments again.

This raises anxiety that some people with heart attacks and strokes are not seeking medical treatment as for fear of catching the virus and are being careful about breaching the 5km-from-home limit.

Although the drop is not as severe as the first months of the pandemic, there are echoes of that time when too many members of the public who needed to be seen by specialists for regular healthcare stayed at home.

This reduction could also include people who have symptoms that might turn out to be cancer.

There were 341 Covid-19patients in hospital yesterday evening, up from 150 in early October. Of these, 38 were in intensive care, compared to 24 earlier in the month.

There does not seem to be a spike in Covid-19 admissions - although the unpredictable spread of the virus means it is unclear just how full wards and intensive care units could get. But unlike the first phase of the pandemic, there is now a greater flow of Covid-19 patients through hospitals- so although there are ongoing admissions, there are also significant discharges.

That is due to a number of reasons, including the age of people who are infected, but also the greater level of knowledge among doctors about the virus in assessing patients, as well as access to drugs like Remdesivir.

If the lockdown continues to reduce the spread, and fewer of the at-risk groups are impacted, this will hopefully in turn ease the pressure on hospitals.

There is currently access to around 280 critical care beds.

Read More

Read More

However, the collateral damage caused by the ‘stay at home’ message is less easy to quantify right now and may only emerge in time with delayed diagnosis, illness deterioration and deaths.

There is concern also at the decrease in men diagnosed with prostate cancer - another potential signal that symptoms are being ignored.

Figures supplied by the HSE last Thursday, as Level 5 was just starting, showed emergency department attendances down 4.7pc in a week. They were 18pc lower than the same week last year.

Among the over-75s, attendances fell 4.1pc and were 23pc down versus the same day last year.

Anne O’Connor, HSE chief operations officer, said: “Attendances have gone down – not to where they were in March but they have gone down.” It is a concerning trend that needs to be watched, she warned.

Hospitals in Dublin, which was in Level 3 weeks before the rest of the country, have seen a 10.4pc fall in emergency attendances. Similar patterns are being seen in hospitals around the Border, in Cavan and Letterkenny.

Ms O’Connor said: “We want to encourage people if they need to attend emergency services. Our emergency services are safe and if you need to attend, please do.”

Meanwhile, hospitals are hoping Covid-19 admission will start to level off and go down. Although there is surge in critical care capacity, the biggest challenge will be finding the staff to service the extra beds. An agreement which the HSE is trying to secure with individual private hospitals could be triggered in the event of a further “extreme surge”. It has still not been signed off on by a number of private hospitals.