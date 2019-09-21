Eight-storey hotel given green light 'to upgrade city location'

A family-owned firm has secured planning permission to build an eight-storey, 116-bedroom hotel on the south quays of the River Liffey directly opposite Liberty Hall in Dublin.

A family-owned firm has secured planning permission to build an eight-storey, 116-bedroom hotel on the south quays of the River Liffey directly opposite Liberty Hall in Dublin.

Owned by the Keily family, Greybirch has secured planning permission to demolish several buildings spanning George's Quay, Tara Street and Poolbeg Street to make way for the development.

The planned hotel will be opposite the nine-storey Apollo House office scheme, which is being built by property group Marlet.

The council gave the plan the go-ahead after its planner found that "on balance, the proposed development will upgrade one of the most prominent locations in the city".

The planner found that the proposal "will allow for the construction of striking and innovative contemporary/modern building in an inner city location".

The council planner also found that "the proposal exhibits a distinctive contemporary design which will make a positive contribution to the subject site and Dublin's urban fabric".

The hotel site is adjacent to one of Dublin's best-known pubs, Mulligans, and the council found that "the proposed development would not seriously injure existing buildings or surrounding location".

Fáilte Ireland lodged a submission in favour of the proposal.

Manager of environmental and planning at Fáilte Ireland Shane Dineen stated that the hotel goes some way to address the accommodation challenge being faced by the city.

Mr Dineen stated that there was an acute shortage of hotel rooms in the capital, where currently demand for exceeds supply.

He said that in such a scenario, prices were inflated, giving the message internationally that Dublin was not a competitive destination.

Irish Independent