Eighteen students awarded for excellence in Journalism in 2021

A total of eighteen students from across the country have been awarded for excellence in journalism for 2021.

The Press Pass transition year student journalism awards are bestowed to students in News Writing, Features, Opinion, Sports, Photojournalism and Best School Newspaper.

Running since 2012, the programme has been completed by 90,000 students and teaches young journalists the fundamentals of news writing, improving news literacy and encourages students to analyse content and form opinions about important social issues.

One student in particular from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle, Co. Kerry caught the eye of the judging panel.

Ciara Ní Ghéibheannaigh was awarded the overall Student Journalist of the Year for her News Report which included an interview with a world champion Irish dancer. The judging panel said Ciara’s winning piece showed an ability to tell a real Covid story well.

“The story she told was interesting and unusual but said something about so many people forced to stop performing because of Covid. In this case it was a five times world champion Irish dancer, from Ciara’s hometown of Dingle. The story was verified, mature and confidently written and a joy to read,” said Michael Foley, Chairman of the Press Pass Judging Panel.

School Newspaper of the year was awarded to ‘New Wave’, Colaiste Muire Crosshaven, Co. Cork, while Molly Kay, in Moville Community College, Co. Donegal was awarded for excellence in News Writing.

Isolde Ní Dhubhagáin, from Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Dingle, Co. Kerry was awarded for Feature Writing, and Sophie Quinn from Mount Sackville, Chapelizod, Dublin 20 was awarded for her Feature writing.

The Photojournalism award for excellence was given to Joy Nic Niocaill from Pobalscoil na Trionoide, Youghal, Co. Cork, while the award for Sports Journalism went to Emma Geoghegan from Ballinamore Community School, Co. Leitrim.

Speaking about the awards, Michael Foley said: “This has been a strange time for journalists, whether professional or student but our Press Pass journalists rose to the challenge, writing great stories while studying at home, working with restrictions and finding there was really only one story, Covid.

"But that did not stop them, they still found great stories and interesting angles. They also wrote well and understood the importance of getting it right whatever category they entered.”