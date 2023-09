Eight years on from Direct Provision – Syrian science graduate Salaam looks ahead to his future

Salaam Yateem (29) fled Syria after war broke out. He graduated this week with a science degree from the University of Limerick and now looks forward to a new life with his fiancee Reem

Saleem Yateem, originally from Damascus, was yesterday conferred with an honours BSc in Bioscience from the University of Limerick. He’s pictured with mother Suad Heder (left) and his fiancee Reem Al Salti. Photo: Arthur Ellis

Cian Ó Broin Today at 03:30