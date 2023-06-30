Eight of the most shocking moments from Public Accounts Committee meeting with RTÉ bosses

Lack of clarity over CFO salary and ‘outrageous’ amount spent on rugby tickets add to broadcaster’s woes

Members of the RTÉ board of management and executive board faced a second day of grilling from TDs and senators about the RTÉ pay scandal on Thursday.

Here are some of the main findings and most shocking moments from the four-hour meeting of the Public Accounts Committee at Leinster House.

Barter account expenses

Fine Gael TD Alan Dillon asked the RTÉ board to outline the top three expenses from its controversial barter account over the last number of years.

RTÉ’s chief financial officer, Richard Collins, said in 2019 €111,000 was spent for travel and hotels to bring clients to the Rugby World Cup.

He said 10-year IRFU tickets costing €138,000 were paid for, while €26,000 was spent on the Champions League final in 2019.

RTÉ chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh described this expenditure as “outrageous”.

"Expenditure like that should go through the procurement system. I do believe that’s now been put in place,” she said.

Mr Collins said the barter account came about in 2014 and roughly €1.25m has gone through it over the last 10 years.

“I’m not here to justify the barter account. I wasn’t happy with the barter account when I saw it first,” he said.

“I can’t speculate on why it was used.”

Former RTÉ board chair Moya Doherty said she was unaware of the existence of the barter fund. She said it was “absolutely shocking” that this was not reported to the board.

Board staff representative Robert Shortt also said he was “shocked” to learn of the barter fund.

Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor said there seems to be a “Las Vegas-style culture, a Celtic Tiger-style culture” that has “persisted within RTÉ”.

Mr Shortt added: “In RTÉ, the joke is that the RTÉ Guide is the perk because you might get a free one every week but that’s about it – and you mightn’t get the Christmas RTÉ Guide, I might add.”

Tubridy’s ‘Late Late’ decision

RTÉ’s interim deputy director general, Adrian Lynch, has admitted it is “possible” a looming controversy around €75,000 payments influenced Ryan Tubridy’s decision to step down from the Late Late Show.

SF TD John Brady asked if the uncovering of these payments could have “well influenced” Mr Tubridy’s decision to step down from the Late Late Show.

Mr Lynch said this is “possible”.

Eight things we learned from RTÉ bosses at the Oireachtas Media Committee

Salaries of top 100 earners

Mr Collins revealed that he is paid a base salary of €200,000 plus car allowance of €25,000.

Initially when Sinn Féin TD John Brady asked him how much he was paid, Mr Collins declined to say, describing it is a “private matter”.

Chair Brian Stanley intervened, saying that chair of the board had said top salaries will be published.

“Given the fact that you’re working for a public organisation, I would expect you to answer that question,” he said.

“I don’t know what my exact salary is off the top of my head,” Mr Collins said.

RTÉ CFO reluctant to answer when asked about his salary

This was met with fury from TDs.

Deputy Brady said the length it took Mr Collins to answer the question was “extraordinary”.

“I believe my salary is around €200,000 plus a car allowance of €25,000, it’s in and around that,” Mr Collins said.

Earlier in the meeting, Ms Ní Raghallaigh said the salaries of the top 100 earners at the national broadcaster would be published.

‘Talent’ to ‘dustbin’

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said a “cultural transformation” is needed at RTÉ. She stated that a review of the highest paid in the organisation will take place.

She said this crisis has placed RTÉ in a “dangerous place” and a future strategy will be mapped out to bring the organisation to a “safer haven”.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said “words matter” and the use of the term “talent” reinforces a culture of “them and us” in RTÉ.

“It implies some have greater worth than others. The first step in cultural change is to consign this term to the dustbin.”

Working with agents

James O’Connor TD asked Ms Ní Raghallaigh about the “power” talent agents “had over RTÉ as an organisation”. He said agents had “such bartering power”.

“Did the executive board of RTÉ not recognise surely before now that one individual had pretty much God-like power when it came to the presenters that are being allowed airtime on our most significant broadcaster in the State?” he asked.

Ms Ní Raghallaigh said: “Correct. And that’s what we’re looking at in terms of whether we continue to deal with agents.”

Siún Ní Raghallaigh says RTÉ is examining no longer dealing with agents going forward

Patrick Kielty

Mr Lynch also revealed that incoming Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty waived a €50,000 fee in his contract.

Labour Party TD Alan Kelly asked if any changes in relation to the remuneration package that had been agreed for Mr Kielty had taken place over the last seven days.

Mr Kielty will be paid €250,000 for a 30-show season, with any additional shows being paid on a pro-rata basis.

He will also get a one-off payment of €20,000 to cover the pre-production and rehearsals from now to September.

He confirmed he had signed a three-season deal beginning this September.

“The contract allows me to submit flight and accommodation expenses, but I’ve waived this,” Mr Kielty said in a statement.

“I’ve made it clear to RTÉ that I will be covering my own flights and accommodation costs.”

GAAGO

Mr Lynch said a decision will be made “quickly” in relation to who will replace Dee Forbes as director of the football streaming service GAAGO.

Mr Dillon also asked Mr Lynch to provide the committee with the up-to-date subscription numbers for the streaming service for the 2023 championship season.

GAAGO, a joint venture between RTÉ and the GAA, was the source of controversy this year after some high-profile games were shown on its platform, rather than on free-to-air television.

Bus journey

It emerged that RTÉ hired a coach to bring clients from a restaurant in Drumcondra to a U2 concert in Croke Park.

Commercial director Geraldine O’Leary said this event was for “client representation”, which she said is a “key part of what we do as media businesses”. Ms O’Leary said guest partners would also have been in attendance.