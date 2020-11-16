‘Eight months after recovering from Covid, I have to put chilli in my porridge just so I can taste something’

Eight months after recovering from Covid-19, Declan Cassidy puts chilli in his porridge and makes sandwiches with chocolate and sundried tomatoes to try and get some taste.

Mr Cassidy has set up Ireland's first support group for sufferers of the virus who have experienced long-term loss of taste and smell.

The 53-year-old Meath man has had no sense of taste or smell for almost eight months, since he contracted Covid-19 after a business trip to Berlin in March.

Since then, he has tried to look at food in a different way, merging ingredients such as chillis, sun-dried tomatoes and dark chocolate on nutty bread just to experience the different textures.

The Mornington resident has also come close to unintentionally starting a fire in his own home as he can no longer smell smoke or burning food.

Read More

Read More

"I went to Berlin for a week on business and I was so cautious about Covid-19," he said

"I carried a bottle of hand sanitiser in my pocket, I hired a car to avoid using public transport and I ate breakfast in my hotel room to avoid sitting beside other people.

"My mum had gone into a home and it was my first time away from the daily visits to her so I was anxious to get back and see her again. But I decided to give the nursing home a wide berth for a few days and I'm glad I did because just four days later, on March 14, I developed a bad cough.“

As he recovered from Covid, he made a vegetable stew and realised he had to add a lot of salt. Also, while cleaning the bathroom, he could not smell the fumes from the bleach.

"So I went to the bedroom and sprayed some deodorant into the lid and I couldn't smell anything. I had lost my taste and smell."

Mr Cassidy described losing the senses as “almost like a bereavement” and even comfort food was “like going to hug your mum and getting a slap on the face. It was all just tasteless mush”.

He added: "I couldn't remember the smell of roast potatoes and I got really emotional.

"I had to look at food differently and look at colour and texture instead. A nutty bread sandwich of chillis, dark chocolate and sun-dried tomatoes gives me a bit of spice, a crunch from the bread, the chewiness of tomatoes and the velvety smoothness of chocolate as it melts in my mouth.

"Drinks are a little different. Red wine is still pleasant, though I can't taste it, and I can differentiate between coffee and tea because of their textures."

In recent weeks, Mr Cassidy has started getting an unpleasant smell from food and hopes it is a good sign. He set up the 'Tasteless Cuisine' group as a support structure and also to try and gauge how many have been affected.

"Most people in the group have lost their senses due to Covid-19, but one lady lost them after the flu five years ago while another has had no sense of taste or smell since getting tonsillitis.

"I also set it up to see how prevalent the issue was in Ireland. I believe if we can demonstrate that there are enough of us, then it would become commercially viable to start research into this lasting side-effect of Covid-19."

Visit tastelesscuisine.com for more information.

Read More

Read More

Irish Independent