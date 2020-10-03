Eight hospitalised after collision involving Dublin Bus

Two men are in a serious condition and eight people were rushed to hospital last night following a collision with a Dublin Bus and a car in south Dublin.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Northumberland Road and Haddington Road last night at 10.45pm.

Units from the Dublin Fire Brigade, Gardaí and Ambulance Service attended the scene of the collision, where eight people were rushed to St Vincent’s University Hospital, including both occupants of the car.

lt’s understood that two passengers from the bus, who are both male, are currently in a serious condition.

One of the cars involved in the collision had come to the attention of Gardaí prior to the crash and the An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) have been notified of the incident.

The scene remains sealed off for technical examination and the junction is currently closed to traffic.

Road users are advised that diversions are expected to remain in place for most of the day.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

"Gardaí at Irishtown are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to those who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time to make it available to them," said a garda spokesperson.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Irishtown Garda Station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station," they added.

Online Editors