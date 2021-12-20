Eight face drug dealing charges after garda operation in Wicklow

Eight people have been charged with drug dealing following an extensive garda operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Bray, Wicklow town, Arklow and Greystones.

The investigation was led by gardaí attached to the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit under Operation Tara alongside the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) under Operation Clean Streets.

The focus of Operation Tara, which was launched in July, is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

From November 30 to December 3 this year gardaí in Wicklow searched 26 locations in the county and made the arrests.

Frances 'Fran' Tracey (47) of Old Conna Grove, in Bray, was charged with possession of heroin for sale or supply and remanded on bail to appear at Bray District Court again on February 7 next year.

Cian Byrne (22) of Wolfe Tone Square West, Bray, was charged with possessing cannabis for sale or supply and remanded on bail to appear again on April 11 next.

Jake O Connor (21) of Waltrim Grove, Bray, faced a similar cannabis charge and was remanded on bail until March 10 next.

Blaithnaid Byrne (28), of Crowe Abbey, Greystones, was bailed to appear in May next on charges of having cannabis for sale or supply.

Daniel Lacey (27) of Hazelwood, Bray; and Joseph Harris (23),of Kindlestown Park, Greystones were bailed to February 7 next on charges of having cannabis for sale or supply.

Monica McCabe (42) of Kilgarron Park, Enniskerry, was charged with having cocaine for sale or supply and bailed until February 7 next, while David Hackman Jnr (22) of Kilgarron Park, Enniskerry had charges of having cannabis and heroin for sale or supply. He was remanded in custody until January 4.

All appeared before Judge David Kennedy at Bray District Court yesterday under offences contrary to Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Gardaí have charged 19 people and referred 12 youths to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme, following this extensive investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.