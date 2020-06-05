Eight dogs seized by gardaí after man caught speeding with them in his van could not explain their ownership

The lurchers, beagles and a border terrier were seized and are currently in a local animal shelter (Photo: Tipperary Garda Facebook)

Gardaí eight dogs yesterday after a man caught speeding could not explain who owned them.

Gardaí seized the dogs believed to worth in the region of €5,000 in Co Tipperary.

At around 8pm, gardaí from the Thurles Roads Policing Unit were carrying out a speed check on the M8 motorway at Ashill, Thurles when the saw a van exceeding the speed limit.

The van was stopped and while speaking with driver, gardaí heard dogs barking in the back of the van. Gardaí searched the van and found eight dogs that are believed to be worth in the region of €5,000.

Expand Close The lurchers, beagles and a border terrier were seized and are currently in a local animal shelter (Photo: Tipperary Garda Facebook) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The lurchers, beagles and a border terrier were seized and are currently in a local animal shelter (Photo: Tipperary Garda Facebook)

The driver and passenger could give no explanation as to ownership of the dogs, which were also not microchipped.

The lurchers, beagles and a border terrier were seized and are currently in a local animal shelter.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Online Editors