Edwin Poots rewards allies instead of building bridges

Suzanne Breen

Despite all the internal turmoil of recent days, Team Poots didn’t walk the walk when it came to reconciling with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. The three big portfolios – First Minister, Economy, and Education – all went to his own supporters.

Junior minister in the Executive Office did go to Donaldson backer Gary Middleton, after the incumbent Gordon Lyons turned it down. But it’s hardly a plum position. It’s pays significantly less than the others, and it involves back-to-back meetings with little chance to build a public profile.

Poots has opted for rewarding his backers over building bridges. It’s a bold, high-risk strategy in a party which is split down the middle, and it surely means more trouble ahead.

