Edwin Poots rewards allies instead of building bridges

Despite all the internal turmoil of recent days, Team Poots didn’t walk the walk when it came to reconciling with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. The three big portfolios – First Minister, Economy, and Education – all went to his own supporters.

Junior minister in the Executive Office did go to Donaldson backer Gary Middleton, after the incumbent Gordon Lyons turned it down. But it’s hardly a plum position. It’s pays significantly less than the others, and it involves back-to-back meetings with little chance to build a public profile.

Poots has opted for rewarding his backers over building bridges. It’s a bold, high-risk strategy in a party which is split down the middle, and it surely means more trouble ahead.

Donaldson’s approach would have been entirely different had he won the leadership contest. He was set to nominate Poots as First Minister until he himself returned to Stormont from Westminster. His ministerial team would have been a coalition, reflecting party divisions with an equal number of his own and Poots’ supporters.

The Agriculture Minister is no mug and is surely aware of the risks ahead, which could involve significant resignations, potentially including Donaldson’s. For whatever reason, he seems not to be balking at the prospect.

“From the moment Edwin made his leadership bid, he had a very firm idea of his key appointments. All the controversy since hasn’t change a thing. He has stuck with Plan A,” an insider said.

The key committee chairs all went to Poots’ supporters too – Jonny Buckley, Mervyn Storey and Paula Bradley. MLA Pam Cameron was made chair of the Assembly and Executive Review Committee, an unpaid and largely insignificant post. It’s known in Stormont as the “broom cupboard committee” because it rarely meets and has no profile.

Cameron was the only backbench MLA who didn’t sign the petition to oust Arlene Foster. She would be regarded as one of those who could potentially consider resignation. If Poots wanted to alienate her further, he couldn’t have tried harder.

Outgoing ministers Diane Dodds and Peter Weir made their feelings felt. Dodds tweeted: “It is regrettable that the new team announced today does not match the rhetoric about healing and bringing the party together.”

Sir Jeffrey, Gavin Robinson and Arlene Foster were among those retweeting her. Dodds is one to watch over coming days and weeks. She has a strong bond with Foster and is unpopular with the Poots camp. She is not the type of person or politician to shy away from challenging the new leader if she feels it the right thing to do.

Known for his moderation and mildness, Weir tweeted that he was “disappointed to leave education, and in the balance of appointments it is sad there is little sign of healing or reaching out”.

But he also signalled that he has no intention of leaving the party: “I will continue to fight my corner for unionism from within the DUP and I urge others to do likewise.”

Foster will step down as First Minister on Monday. The key question is whether that precipitates further resignations in the party. It is impossible to believe that she will not give a stinging speech or interview lambasting Poots afterwards.

He will want the focus now to be entirely on his new team as he puts his own stamp on Stormont. But he has key hurdles to overcome externally as well as internally.

He has made positive noises about Irish language legislation, and was the most flexible and compromising member of the DUP negotiating team on the issue. But some party sources cite alleged pledges he has made to individual MLAs not to move on this one.

If he doesn’t renege on those and fulfil the promises made to Sinn Fein, that party might fail to nominate a Deputy First Minister, triggering an election. An autumn election would not be ideal for Sinn Fein, but the prospect is a lot scarier for the DUP.

It seems impossible that Poots could reverse the party’s dire poll ratings in such a short space of time. The toxic internal divisions of recent days have made his job even harder. Paul Givan should not be under-estimated, but it will take all his ability, if he actually becomes First Minister, to even come close to turning this around for his friend.

Edwin Poots now has his supporters in place in Stormont, but there are a powerful array of forces ranged against him. It is surely only a matter of time before key battles begin.