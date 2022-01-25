DUP Stormont Minister Edwin Poots has instructed solicitors to issue defamation proceedings against Doug Beattie and Tory MP Simon Hoare over an offensive tweet concerning the DUP politician’s wife.

Patrick Higgins, from solicitors firm Donnelly and Wall, confirmed the news this afternoon.

Ulster Unionist Party leader, Doug Beattie deleted and later apologised for the Saturday evening post on Twitter, which included an imagined scene where he and former DUP leader Edwin Poots are in a barber shop and with a punchline that makes reference to Mrs Poots and a brothel.

However Edwin Poots, said his wife was “disgusted” by the tweet, and described the apology as “feeble”, saying that if his remorse was genuine he would have picked up the phone and called Mr and Mrs Poots directly.

North Dorset MP Simon Hoare, who chairs the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee at Westminster, retweeted it but deleted it within a short space of time.

Confirming that defamation proceedings have now been issued, solicitor Patrick Higgins said:

“Today we instigated proceedings on behalf of Mrs and Mr Poots against Mr Beattie MLA and Mr Hoare MP, who published this tweet.

“This post constitutes a grave and unwarranted attack on my clients' reputation.

"As a couple of 36 years, married for 33, it has caused my clients profound distress.

"As a lady who has recently retired after dedicating her life as a nurse to caring for terminally ill children, it is wholly inappropriate for any persons to make such comments and the publication has caused immense hurt to her, her husband and their family.”

It comes as it emerged this afternoon that the UUP leader has received the unanimous support of his party MLAs and party officers to continue as leader.

The embattled politician told the PA news agency he had been backed in the role following a controversy over historical Twitter posts.

Mr Beattie had earlier today said he would let his party decide on whether he should continue as leader after accusations of misogyny and racism over a number of tweets.

Mr Beattie has faced accusations of misogyny and racism over the content of a number of tweets posted before he entered political life.

A series of historical tweets dating back over a decade containing slurs against women, the Traveller community, and people with mental health have now surfaced.

Mr Beattie subsequently issued a second statement apologising for those tweets. He denied being racist or misogynistic.

Political opponents had called on him to consider his position in light of the opinions he tweeted.

Mr Beattie revealed earlier today how he had offered to resign but close colleagues in the party urged him to take the time to consider his future.

He told BBC’s Nolan Show: "I will speak to my MLA group today and I will speak to my party officers, if either group feels I should step down then I will.

"Likewise if they think I should refer myself to the party executive or the wider council on a vote of no confidence then I shall do that as well."

Mr Beattie later told Talkback that he had been "on the cusp" of resigning as leader on Monday. "I feel quite broken," he said.

He added: "I've never had an easy life so I'll take whatever I have to take.

"I suppose if I believe in what I believe, and I do believe - that Northern Ireland deserves better, but maybe it needs better than me.”

