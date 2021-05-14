Edwin Poots: Five challenges that will define DUP leadership

There will not be long for Edwin Poots to celebrate after being elected DUP leader.

He takes charge of the party at a pivotal time for unionism, with challenges being posed by the Northern Ireland Protocol and discussion around Irish unity gathering momentum.

Mr Poots will also have to contend with an Assembly election next year, with opinion polls making grim reading for the DUP, and voters enticed by the Alliance and the Traditional Unionist Voice party.

The DUP is in turmoil and if he's to succeed in his new role he will have to bring the party together and start leading from the front on the key issues.

We profile the challenges facing the new DUP leader below:

Northern Ireland Protocol

Mr Poots has promised to get rid of the protocol by leading a campaign to "systematically undermine and strip away all aspects of it".

However, his critics have claimed that in his role as Agriculture Minister he has facilitated the protocol by allowing building work at Northern Ireland's ports.

The DAERA Minister has potentially shown a sign of things to come by boycotting meetings of North-South bodies and with this likely to escalate now he has become leader, it could put the Stormont instructions at risk.

Assembly election

The new DUP leader will hope to stem any tide of voters to other parties ahead of next May's vote.

Mr Poots has vowed to reach out to other unionist parties in the form of a unionist convention to return as many pro-union MLAs as possible.

He also promised to "win back the trust and support of voters" and "restore DUP fortunes".

Party unity

Mr Poots has said he will not repeat the mistakes of predecessor Arlene Foster and will work to bridge the gap between DUP representatives in the Assembly at Westminster.

He has also announced plans to reach out to the party's grassroots, attract new members and transform the party from top to bottom.

The Lagan Valley MLA said he wanted to put the "democracy back into the Democratic Unionist Party".

Mr Poots also promised an independent review of the DUP "with a view to creating a new, fit-for-purpose modern political party"

Progressive issues

The new DUP leader will also have to contend with criticism his party is out of touch and behind the times.

Given his own personal beliefs Mr Poots is unlikely to lead a shift within the party on issues like LGBT rights and abortion.

He was recently among the DUP MLAs who voted against a motion calling on the Assembly to ban conversion therapy, after an amendment to protect religious practices fell.

During his spell as health minister Mr Poots caused controversy when he opposed attempts to allow gay men to donate blood, after the rest of the UK lifted the ban.

Border poll

With talk around Irish unity intensifying Mr Poots has already vowed to tackle the issue head on with a number of targeted initiatives.

He said he wants to "revitalise and rebuild unionism" to "repel our opponents and give a resounding response to persistent calls for a divisive and unwanted border poll".

Mr Poots has announced plans to set up a pro-union think tank including civic and political figures to "broaden support for the union to avoid a border poll".

The Lagan Valley MLA also intends to set up a pro-union foundation to support projects designed to strengthen the union, alongside building international outreach "to better explain the unionist cause in Brussels, London and North America".