Young scientists: Dublin students take project on 17-century maths puzzle to Europe

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin with BT Young Scientist 2022 winners, Aditya Kumar (left) and Aditya Joshi, and Shay Walsh, Managing Director of BT Ireland, at Government Buildings Dublin. Photo: Fennell Photography

Two BT Young Scientist winners have met the Taoiseach ahead of representing Ireland at a major European competition.

Aditya Joshi and Aditya Kumar will attend the 2022 EU Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS) in Leiden, Netherlands, this week.

The fourth and fifth-year students from Synge Street secondary school in Dublin will represent Ireland with their winning exhibition: ‘A New Method of Solving the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem’.

Micheál Martin invited the students and their families to Government Buildings, where he wished them well at the European contest.

In a joint statement, the two students said: “Being involved in the BTYSTE (BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition) from January until now has been amazing.

“To go to EUCYS and represent Ireland is the cherry on top and we’re super excited.

“We hope the judges are impressed with our project, and we’re looking forward to seeing all the other projects."

Their work was entered in the chemical, physical and mathematical sciences category at the BT Young Scientist contest last January.

The students presented a new approach to the Bernoulli Quadrisection Problem, which dates back to 1687, while also identifying areas of possible application in contemporary engineering.

They will compete against students from EU member states and other guest countries, including the US, Canada and South Korea.

Shay Walsh, managing director of BT Ireland, said: “Ireland’s track record of sending projects from the BTYSTE to EUCYS is exceptional, with 16 first places in 32 years, but to even have the opportunity to showcase what our young minds can do at the EU contest is a prize in itself.”