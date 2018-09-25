SCHEMES to make Ireland a more environmentally-friendly country could be vital to our future and one school in Dublin has come up with a green business to help encourage families to grow their own plants and vegetables.

SCHEMES to make Ireland a more environmentally-friendly country could be vital to our future and one school in Dublin has come up with a green business to help encourage families to grow their own plants and vegetables.

Young Griffith students may be green but they're not lacking in ability

The 11 and 12-year-olds at Griffith Barracks multi denominational school on South Circular Road, in the city, introduced their 'Simply Green' boxes product to the school community, raising €459 in just one sale day.

The children, who took part in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme, held a meeting and found environment and healthy eating to be the most important topics on their agenda.

The pupils made the boxes, pouring soil into the containers and designing healthy eating posters and leaflets and selling seeds and a very environmental vision along with this innovative product.

Pupil Rosalin Gahan said: “We had loads of different ideas but in the end we chose ‘Simply Green’, a garden box to plant different things.

“The idea was to help the environment and encourage healthy eating. I was on the marketing team. We wanted everyone to do well, to know about our product and come to our sale date.

“We made our own leaflets and posters which we hung round the school. We were a really good team and it was really good fun designing the leaflets.

“Life as an entrepreneur would be fun, you’d learn a lot along the way, you’d be able to be your own boss and come up with loads of new ideas.

“You could help the environment and create everyday conveniences. It sounded exciting and fun and I think you’d learn a lot as an entrepreneur.”

Isobel McGuinness, 12, also said she enjoyed participating in the Junior Entrepreneur Programme (JEP) but felt she didn’t see a future for herself as a businesswoman due to the uncertainty of self employment.

Sinead Deegan, who runs MuttUgly in Charlemont Street, Dublin, visited the school to give the children honest advice about business, having set up her own dog grooming company in 2006.

Despite meeting the inspirational businesswoman and taking part in JEP, Isobel admitted she felt keen to instead pursue a career that was maths based, such as accountancy.

Though the programme had provided great experience to all the children who’ve taken part, self-employment just isn’t for all, as some of the children have demonstrated this year.

Isobel said: “Sinead said sometimes it’s hard to go into business if you have a partner, sometimes the money you spend you don’t get all of it back but other times you might make a lot of money.

“The life of an entrepreneur would be hard at times because sometimes it might not go so well.

“It might be a hard month in business if people aren’t buying your stuff but the next month maybe everyone would be raging about it (a product for sale.)

“It’s quite hard to be an entrepreneur, there’s a lot of questions asked of you and sometimes you might not have the answers but you have to face them.

“When I grow up I don’t think I’d want to be an entrepreneur because it just seems very hard to be your own boss. And it might be hard just not knowing if it will go well this month or not.

“I think I’d like a a maths job, an accountant, a job like that.”

The school decided to use the profit from their product to buy a yearbook for the children to cherish at the end of the school year.

JEP is open to fifth and sixth class pupils from across Ireland and to P6 and P7 in Northern Ireland. The scheme for this year is open for new applications until Friday, September 28. If your school would like to enter the Junior Entrepreneur Programme 2019, click here

Online Editors