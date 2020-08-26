‘You can tell kids are smiling behind the masks’ - laughter, nerves and a ‘few tears’ as kids return to school

Students in their pods in 1st Class at St Marys National School, Ballyconnell are advised by their teacher Carol Kellegher about how to stay safe in their environment. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

FROM canteens turned into classrooms to teachers kitted out in personal protective equipment, students are returning to school buildings which are very different to the ones they left.

But despite some nerves and anxiety, the feedback from parents and pupils has been largely positive.

Read More

In Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny, principal Shane Hallahan welcomed first years back yesterday.

Expand Close Niamh Kelly, Principal of Gaelscoil Bhreifne, Cavan welcomes junior infant Rapheal Edobor on his first day at school on Wednesday morning. Photo: Lorraine Teevan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Niamh Kelly, Principal of Gaelscoil Bhreifne, Cavan welcomes junior infant Rapheal Edobor on his first day at school on Wednesday morning. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

The sixth-year meitheal leaders are today meeting with the students to help them settle into their new surroundings and said “it’s all hands on deck” as they adapt to the new normal.

“It’s strange with the masks, but you can still tell that the kids are smiling behind them,” Mr Hallahan told Independent.ie. “We’re in line for a brand new build, so our space is tight, so we’ve made use of the canteen, turned it into two classrooms, turned the gym, stage and library into classrooms just to make sure we could put the proper numbers into each classroom.”

They usually have five classes of first years, but increased this to six to limit the numbers. The number of children enrolling hasn’t been affected by Covid-19, but Mr Hallahan said there are less transition-year students arriving from overseas.

“Every year we have a number of students that come from Spain, Germany and Austria in transition year and some of them have fallen back, but some are still coming. They’re cocooning for 14 days and will then hopefully be starting school,” he said.

Expand Close Big sister Erin Lynch escorts her little brother Seanie into Gaelscoil Bhreifne, Cavan as he starts his first day in Junior Infants at the schoo. Photo: Lorraine Teevan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Big sister Erin Lynch escorts her little brother Seanie into Gaelscoil Bhreifne, Cavan as he starts his first day in Junior Infants at the schoo. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

While he knows there may be further challenges ahead, Mr Hallahan praised his “brilliant” staff and said everyone is “delighted to be back”.

“Young people are extremely adaptable and take things in their stride, we know it’s not going to be easy but we’re feeling positive.”

Meanwhile, at Citywest & Saggart Community National School in Dublin, careful planning allowed parents to still get that memorable first-day experience with their junior infants.

Principal Michael Byrne said the first day “couldn’t have gone better” as they welcomed 54 beginners.

Expand Close Teacher Clare Cumiskey talks to her student Lydia in third class at St. Marys National School, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Teacher Clare Cumiskey talks to her student Lydia in third class at St. Marys National School, Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

“It was actually surprising how well they coped. They came in the door and sanitised their hands and it was no problem to them at all,” he said.

“We allowed one adult in with them in groups of six. As this is the first day of school, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we didn’t want anyone to miss out on that.

“Our building is new, so we’ve got nice, spacious classrooms where we can break them into smaller pods. We know there are schools who aren’t as lucky. We’re very fortunate to have big grounds around the schools and can stagger drop-off and collection times.”

Mr Byrne said that wearing PPE will take “some getting used to” but it’s been great to get back to meeting people in a work environment face-to-face.

“I had my mask on at 8.45am to greet people and just sat down at my desk at 12pm to take it off. It’s going to take a bit of getting used to,” he added. “The staff understand we need to keep ourselves and the children safe.

“From a wellbeing perspective, they couldn’t wait to get back in and meet people face-to-face. There’s been quite a bit of talk about the difference between what’s expected in society and in schools, but we have a positive approach, we’re going to meet every challenge as it comes.

“We have 450 pupils who will be here tomorrow as everyone starts back and we’re looking forward to it.”

In Co Cavan, there were a “few tears” at St Mary’s National School in Ballyconnell as parents waved goodbye to their junior infants.

Principal Terence Reynolds said parents are allowed to come into the classroom with their children for the first three days as they get used to their new environment.

“The parents are coming in with their masks on and we had a few tears, but not too many. Overall, it’s been very positive,” he said.

The school brought students in last Friday to help them get used to the layout and so far, the pod system has been working well.

“They’re still getting to play football at break and all have their allotted seats. We’ve ample space and a metre between each pod, the teachers are dressed in PPE and we have a number of smaller classes.

“The existing building is 50 years old but we recently got it fully renovated and put in special facilities for children with autism and mainstream classrooms, so we look like a new building and have been able to create that extra space. Thankfully, we didn’t have to throw out too much furniture.”

Online Editors